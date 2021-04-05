An outbreak of covid-19 in a nursing home and the death of 15 people who lived there without being transferred to an intensive care center put the main health authorities of Uruguay.

This Monday, as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Public Health, the head of that portfolio, Daniel Salinas, and the deputy director general of Health, María Giudici, traveled to the department (province) of Black river, in the west of the country, where this situation occurred.

Authorities from the State Health Services Administration (ASSE) will also appear in that place.

After the news was known over the weekend, this Monday the technical director of the residential, Daura Garaza, was interviewed on Radio Universal, where she explained that these people died there and were not transferred to intensive care centers because “there is no place” in that department.

In accordance with this, he expressed that the elderly had the disease with home hospitalization, since for them that home is “their home”.

“We were quarantined for a year and nothing happened. The day before we were vaccinated, I found two residents who were with symptoms,” Garaza said, adding that rapid tests were immediately carried out that yielded positive results for the SARS-CoV coronavirus. -two.

Therefore, in the following days the same was done with the other residents and other 22 tested positive.

On the other hand, Garaza pointed out that no family member asked that the patients be transferred to health centers in other departments and remarked that it seems “perfect” for them to investigate their actions in front of the center.

An old woman with a chinstrap on the streets of downtown Montevideo. Photo: Xinhua

“Everyone talks about 15 dead as if the doctor didn’t give a damn that they died, as if the doctor didn’t care at all, as if the doctor didn’t have feelings and the doctor loves them“, he stressed.

Record figures

Finally, Garaza, who pointed out that he does not know how the virus entered to the place, she said that she was infected working there and stayed to quarantine to help with the situation.

This Sunday, Uruguay registered a new record of covid-19 positives by adding 3,855 new cases and reach 117,757 confirmed (25,502 with ongoing disease and 393 people admitted to intensive care) since the pandemic began in the country.

In addition, there were 30 deaths from cases linked to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, a figure that raised the deaths to 1,101.

