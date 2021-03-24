Coronavirus In Turku, a new variant resembling the South African coronavirus variant has been confirmed as the cause of the students’ infection group

It is not yet known whether the coronavirus variant to be encountered for the first time in Finland has its own variant.

University of Turku The Central Hospital (Tyks) informs that the South African virus variant has been confirmed as the cause of the coronavirus infections among students in Turku. However, the variant found in the chain of infection is not identical to the original South African virus variant, but appears to be further modified.

The matter was clarified in laboratory tests performed at Turku Central Hospital. The finding does not justify changing the existing recommendations. Identification of variants is important in the prevention of an epidemic, as virus variants are highly susceptible to infection.

“We found that this is probably a modification virus, and the so-called gene sequencing ensured that the virus has several other changes in addition to those characteristic of the South African variant. So far, we don’t know where the variant came from. These will become clear later when the entire genome of the virus is known, ”says Tyksin, chief physician of molecular microbiology and virology. Tytti Vuorinen.

Same The changes have been found in several samples taken in Turku in analyzes performed by both Tyks and the Department of Health and Welfare. It is not yet known whether a similar modified variant has been found in other countries.

So far, the virus transformation observed in Turku has not been more difficult to treat than usual. There are currently no hospitalizations for the virus in Tyks.