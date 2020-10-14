Tunisia, which had almost contained the pandemic at the end of June, reopened the borders and lifted most of the prevention measures at the beginning of the summer, is seeing the number of cases of coronavirus go up.

The numbers have started to rise again alarmingly. Tunisian authorities have decided in recent days to reinstate a nighttime curfew in many regions across the country in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic, after an unprecedented increase in cases in recent weeks. Tunisia records more than 1 000 new cases of Covid-19 per day, according to official data, while the country’s hospitals lack both resources and staff, and are struggling in the face of the influx of patients.

According to the latest report from Tunisian Ministry of Health, 2 234 new contaminations were recorded in 48 hours (October 11 and 12). The total number of contaminations increases to 34 790 since the start of the health crisis. According to the same source, 34 deaths were recorded during these 48 hours. The total of deaths increases, on October 12, to 512 (against 50 at the end of June). In an attempt to slow down the contagion, two-thirds of the country's governorates have reinstated a nighttime curfew for 15 days, on all or part of their territory.

As of October 13, 2020: + 1,500,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with + 1,300,000 associated healings and 38,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the Africa Region: https://t.co/RrZqWrEUFm pic.twitter.com/4INLjOaYAX – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) October 13, 2020

A curfew was introduced in early October in all the coastal regions of Sousse and Monastir. A week later, the same decision was taken for greater Tunis, which includes four governorates and about 10% of the Tunisian population. Similar measures were also imposed in Bizerte, in northern Tunisia. The governorate of Sfax, which has recorded 39 deaths according to the prefecture, is studying the possibility of a curfew. Sfax is an important business city and one of the country’s main ports.

If we don’t manage to bend this curve which is really going up, we risk being overwhelmed.Hechmi Louzir, spokesperson for the scientific committee to fight against Covid-19to AFP

Elsewhere, the curfew is partial and concerns only a few delegations (administrative districts) in the North (Nabeul, Zaghouan, Béja and Kef), in the South (Gabès, Tozeur, Gafsa and Medenine) and in the Center (Mahdia, Kairouan and Sidi Bouzid), according to the Ministry of the Interior. Friday prayers are prohibited or limited, some markets closed and chairs have sometimes been withdrawn from cafes. In some regions, cafes and restaurants are required not to exceed 50% of their capacity.

The national airline Tunisair took new measures, Tuesday, October 13, for passengers from countries which still face a risk of high coronavirus spread (Red zone). Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, who has ruled out any return to a general containment, announced the ban on gatherings for two weeks and reiterated the obligation to wear the mask in public places.