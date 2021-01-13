The Tunisian Ministry of Health decided on January 12 to impose a general four-day confinement from Thursday January 14 to limit the spread of the Covid-19 which reached records in Tunisia, resulting in a situation “very dangerous”, according to The National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases. These containment measures, which include a reinforced curfew, come into force on the tenth anniversary of the revolution, hampering any commemoration of the flight of Zine el Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011, in a context of social tensions.

Hospital officials have warned of the growing difficulty in finding intensive care beds, despite the establishment of makeshift hospitals to unclog existing structures. Faced with the increase in the number of deaths which reaches several dozen per day, the Minister of Health Faouzi Mehdi indicated during a press conference that it would be prohibited to travel between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m., from Thursday to Sunday. A curfew had already been in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. since October 2020.

The minister also decided to suspend classes in schools, high schools and faculties from January 13 to 24. Since the Back to School, September 15, until January 11, 2021, 5 854 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in schools, including 32 deaths and 4 205 recoveries affected. All cultural and other events will be banned during the lockdown period, he added. He also called to work remotely “the most possible”.

These measures were taken on the advice of the National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases, after the identification of several thousand new cases daily in recent days. Tunisia, which had recorded only about fifty deaths during the first wave, identified 5,343 dead and 164,936 cases, an underestimated number as in other countries since it only includes cases confirmed by tests. “The situation is very dangerous (…) and exceeds the capacity to take care of the sick”, warned Nissaf Ben Alya, director of the Observatory. The minister attributed this situation to “lack of compliance with measures” sanitary facilities.