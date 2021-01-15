The Ministry of Health of Tucumán will launch this Friday a program in which it will be tested and swabbed 24 hours a day for the detection of positive cases of coronavirus.

The plan will include mass care centers, which can be accessed by vehicle or on foot, authorities reported.

The objective of the massive tests is to know the percentage of positivity that exists in the province and, according to what was announced from the Ministry, it is not necessary to take an appointment, since the attention will be in order of arrival and the result will be known in 15 minutes.

The controls are intended to symptomatic patients or close contacts and the Minister of Health, Rossana Chahla assured that “we are making a great effort from the point of view of human resources, since there has been almost a year of attention to this pandemic, and also from the economic point of view.”

“The governor (Juan) Manzur wants to have the data fully updated and that the entire community can have access to this test,” the official explained.

“The intention is to provide the opportunity to all those people who, due to work issues or particular situations, cannot go to the hospitals to take the test and now they can do it at any time of the day in these facilities that we will enable,” said Chahla.

Those who have symptoms should undergo the rapid antigen test (the results are in 15 minutes), but if they are people in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a PCR test that takes at least 48 hours should be performed. the result is known.

With 70,375 cases Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections. It is only surpassed by the Province of Buenos Aires, the City of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

In addition, it totals 1,448 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Amid the outbreak of Covid-19, the province adhered to the decree of the national government that recommends restrictions on movement to contain the rise of cases.

For this reason, as of last Sunday, circulation is prohibited between 1 and 6 in the morning. The measure will be valid, in principle, until January 31.

Only people who have the special permit issued by the Emergency Operating Committee can move.

“The objective is to discourage the social gatherings in large numbers that were registered in the last weeks at night,” said the Under Secretary General of the Government of Tucumán, Pedro Sandilli.

With information from Télam