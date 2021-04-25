Coronavirus In the waning epidemic, the risk of Astra Zeneca vaccine is blocked, as is the risk of blood clots compared to smoking and e-pills

The risk of a vaccine can be related to the risk of the disease, which varies by age group and depending on the epidemic situation.

Astra Zenecan restricting and even abandoning the use of the vaccine would not significantly affect infection rates and the need for hospitalization in this situation of a declining epidemic. This is shown by new calculations by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

THL specialist researcher Simopekka Vänskä has developed scenarios on how restricting the use of Astra Zeneca vaccines will delay the vaccination of Finns and how this delay could exacerbate the epidemic and lead to an increase in the need for hospital and intensive care.

According to Vänskä, the result of the calculations is significantly affected by the fact that there is a lot of Pfizer vaccine coming and the direction of the epidemic is downwards.

“If the current downward trend in the epidemic continues so strong and so many Pfizer vaccines become available, even a large reduction in Astra Zeneca will have little effect on the number of cases.”

Vänskä has calculated the impact of the different levels of restrictions on Astra Zeneca: giving it up completely, continuing the current vaccinations for those over 65, and giving them to even younger people.

“The difference between the scenarios and the disease burden caused by the coronavirus itself is very small because the epidemic is in such a sharp decline,” Vänskä says.

In this situation, the possible disadvantages of the vaccine, according to Vänskä, begin to weigh in the horizontal cup, although they are rare.

Also chief physician of THL Hanna Nohynek emphasizes that the risk assessment of a vaccine depends on the epidemic situation.

“In a situation of such a quiet and shrinking epidemic, even a small risk of the vaccine weighs much more than in a situation where a lot of people die or are injured as a result of a corona. The decision to use the vaccine is very site- and epidemic-specific, ”says Nohynek.

Adenovirus technology At the same time, there is a lack of platelets in the blood clotting disorder associated with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. In the most severe cases, blockages have occurred in the veins of the brain, but they have also occurred elsewhere in the body.

The risk of blockage associated with vaccines is significantly lower than the risk of death from coronary heart disease itself. So far, the European Medicines Agency (EMMA) has stated that the benefits of vaccines outweigh their disadvantages.

On Friday, Emma released a new risk comparison, according to which the weight of benefits and harms varies according to the epidemic situation and age groups.

The benefits of the vaccine begin to fade alongside the risks when there are few infections. In a low-epidemic scenario, vaccination of 60-69-year-olds would save three lives, while the vaccine would result in a single thrombosis in the age group associated with low platelet counts.

In younger age groups, the benefit of vaccination begins to wane. People aged 30-39 would no longer have any lives, but there would be 1.8 cases of blockage.

The figures in Ema’s comparison are not directly applicable to the Finnish situation. In Finland, the incidence of infections is currently even lower than in the lowest alternative of Emma. In Finland, the incidence among those aged 50–69 is less than half of what it is in Ema’s analysis.

The mother has also not yet published in more detail what assumptions about the prevalence of coagulation disorder are based on the risk comparison.

Risk of blockage seems to vary quite a bit depending on which country’s material is considered. Different incidence may also be related to age and gender.

Admittedly, according to Ema, it has not been shown that age, gender, or any other background factor would explain the occurrence of the blockage.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine information is available for the United States only. There, about eight million have been vaccinated and platelet-related blockages have been reported in 15 vaccinees.

All cases confirmed so far have been in women under 60 years of age. With the exception of two cases, those who received blockages have been aged between 18 and 49. In this age group, the risk is 0.9 cases per 100,000 vaccinated.

However, the U.S. Infectious Diseases Agency (CDC) and the FDA in the opinion as with Emma in the past, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its potential disadvantages. The CDC and FDA recommend continuing to use the vaccine for anyone over 18 years of age.

Astra Zenecan there are different observations of the corresponding risk of blockage of the vaccine in different countries. Ema has become aware of 142 cases in the European Economic Area. In addition to the EU countries, the European Economic Area includes Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

A total of 16 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine have been given in the area. Thus, blockages have been reported in just over one hundred thousand vaccinated individuals.

The prevalence in Britain has been in the same range as elsewhere in Europe. It has received the most Astra Zeneca vaccine, over 21 million doses.

The latest British Public Health Institute (MHRA) data, 168 vaccinees have reported a platelet-related blockage. That makes 1.25 cases per one hundred thousand.

In Norway, Astra Zeneca has only vaccinated people under the age of 65. There have been about four hundred thousand blockages per vaccinee, a multiple of Britain, for example.

The three cases of obstruction in Finland have also all occurred in people under the age of 65, and the incidence has been 2.5 per hundred thousand vaccinated. This has also been the case in Denmark, which was the first to decide not to use the vaccine.

Differences the number of blockages between countries may be due to the accuracy with which these cases are identified and reported in different countries. There may be other reasons behind this.

“It raises the question of whether there is any geography here and whether inheritance matters,” Nohynek ponders.

Differences in the number of cases may also be affected by who has been among the first to be vaccinated.

“If it is the case that more adverse reactions are seen in young people, it should be proportionate to how many more young people have been vaccinated.”

In Finland, Astra Zeneca will continue to be used by people aged 65 and over. According to Nohynek, no obstructions of this rare type have been observed in this age group and the vaccine therefore does not pose an additional risk to them.

According to Nohynek, the risk of obstruction revealed in adenovirus vaccines is really unfortunate.

“It’s thought to be the vaccines of the future.”

The Astra Zeneca vaccine is also the one that the World Health Organization’s Covax system is prepared to donate to low-income countries on a large scale.

Astra Zenecan the risk of blockage in the vaccine is very rare. It can be compared, for example, to birth control pills, which have a much higher risk of venous thrombosis in their first year of use.

Birth control pills cause 30 to 100 venous thrombosis per one hundred thousand women a year, depending on the type of pill.

“Many have not considered it fair to compare to e-pill blockages because they are deep vein blockages in the lower extremities and sometimes pulmonary embolism. Mortality to them is quite different from this vaccine-related syndrome, ”says Nohynek.

Blockages caused by birth control pills very rarely lead to death. In Finland, after 2017, only one woman has died because of them.

Much more likely to die from a blood clotting disorder associated with Astra Zeneca vaccine. In Norway, three of the five blocked people died. In Britain, just under a fifth of cases have been fatal.

Although the risk associated with the vaccine is still very rare, it involves a risk to life. But coronary heart disease is also life-threatening, especially for the elderly.

In Finland, 0.5 per cent of people aged 60–69 who have contracted the disease have died of coronary heart disease, which is a huge proportion compared to future blockages from vaccinated people. That means 500 deaths from one hundred thousand cases of infection.

However, as the epidemic subsides, fewer and fewer become infected and are at risk for the disease. Thus, the willingness to accept the risk inherent in a vaccine may change as the threat of the disease wears off.

“It makes you wonder what kind of risks we are willing to tolerate, especially in the situation we are in now. Our epidemic is very mild compared to the situation in India or Brazil, ”says Nonyhek.