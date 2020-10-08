With new approval guidelines, the FDA has dampened Trump’s hopes for a rapid corona vaccine.

Washington – The US FDA Donald Trump has plans for a quick approval of one Corona vaccine * in the USA nullified. On Tuesday, the agency issued new criteria for accelerated approval of one Corona vaccine known. According to this, manufacturers must observe a follow-up period in the third and final test phase, which makes it de facto impossible to do before Presidential election to launch a vaccine on November 3rd. The rule is necessary to provide sufficient data “to evaluate the Risk-benefit profile of a vaccine “.

Coronavirus vaccine: Trump reacts angrily to new criteria

Two companies, Moderna and Pfizer, whose clinical trials are furthest to date, have the third Test phase only started at the end of July. Because the second Vaccination dose is administered 28 days after the first dose, the follow-up period required by the FDA would come to an end for the very first subjects at the end of October. The companies would then probably not have sufficient data to create a Admission to apply in a fast-track process.

President Donald Trump * had the Admission one Vaccine always promised before the election. On Twitter, he reacted angrily to the new ones FDA guidelines. This would “make it more difficult to get vaccinations before election day”. This is “another political attack” on him as president.

Loud US media the White House had tried to influence the new FDA guidelines to take. Accordingly, the White House considered the follow-up time unnecessary and wanted to remove it from the guidelines.

Trump stands because of the strong expansion of the Coronavirus in the USA strong under pressure. In the polls, he is behind his challenger Joe Biden. The opposition Democrats therefore have long expressed the fear Trump put massive pressure on researchers and health authorities to do it as soon as possible and before the election vaccine is allowed. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

List of rubric lists: © Patrick Semansky / AP / dpa