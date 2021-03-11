The coronavirus vaccine is currently the scarcest resource on Earth, therefore, each dose has a value that goes beyond the economic. To avoid waste or logistical failures, a website was put into operation that, through an algorithm, connects people who want to get vaccinated with some remnant that has been close to your area and is about to expire.

The site in question is called Dr. B and it is only accessible from the United States. It was created by Cyrus Massoumi, founder of ZocDoc Inc, an app that makes online dating easy. What motivated this undertaking was the great imbalance that occurs between supply and demand.

The problem is that the vaccine is removed from its cooling point a few moments before people attend their shift, but that thawed vaccine is only useful for six hours and in case the patient does not show up, many times you have to find a new owner to avoid ending up in the trash.

According to estimates, about 30% of the people who have a shift to get vaccinated, they miss their appointments. Consequently, they leave a thawed vaccine that has to be used within six hours.

30% of people who take turns to get vaccinated do not attend their appointments. Photo: AFP

Therefore, the former CEO of the medical appointment booking company quietly launched an online platform to link to providers with those who are willing to be on hold of Covid-19 vaccines.

More than 200 sites in 30 states are connecting through the platform, called Dr. B, and half a million Americans request to be notified when doses are available nearby. And that number continues to grow.

To be part of this list, those interested who live in the United States – for other countries, access is blocked – must complete a form and a network of providers of coronavirus vaccines constantly report possible surpluses in a certain area.

When identifying a vacancy, Dr. B’s algorithm examines a list of people Photo: Xinhua

When identifying a vacancy, Dr. B’s algorithm examines a list of people who have signed up for the free service and prioritizes them based on state and local criteria.

Subscribers are immediately notified by text message and can reply as long as they arrive to the place to be vaccinated before it reaches its expiration time.

“The scarcest resource in the country was going to waste. I got this idea from reading all the articles: Why isn’t there a nationwide reserve system that any provider can use to effectively reassign the vaccine? “Mused Massoumi.

When entering the site, people must answer if they correspond to the first level (1a), that is, over 65 years of age or with risk diseases or if they correspond to the next level (1b) that includes warehouse or supermarket employees and others essential workers and so on.

Once Dr.B sends the text message, people they have fifteen minutes to confirm that they can get vaccinated and then they have two more hours to actually get to the scene and be injected.

In order to access vaccines, people have to have the privilege of being able to stop what they are doing and go directly to the vaccination site.

To make everything simple and easy, Dr.B has already developed a Spanish version of the site and got in touch with companies like Uber to streamline user transfer processes.

SL