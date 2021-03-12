In California they announced that theme parks can reopen on April 1, on a limited basis. And Bob Chapek, chief executive of the Walt Disney Co., announced it on Tuesday, March 9, at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders, but did not give a specific opening date.

Theme parks in counties where the coronavirus threat still lingers more severely (on the purple line under the state system) should remain closed. But, parks in areas where the threat of infection was reduced somewhat (red line) will be allowed to reopen to the 15% capacity. Even a minor threat (orange line) will allow capacity to 25%, eventually reaching 35% capacity for the lowest line (yellow). California will restrict attendance to tourists / interstate visitors. Regulators also restrict internal dining rooms. Maybe some internal walks are kept closed.

Disneyland is located in Orange County, which is on the purple line. But if coronavirus cases continue to decline in Southern California at the current rate, the county could move to the orange line, but by the end of April. Last year the Walt Disney Co. said the reopening of the park less than 25% of capacity would not make sense for the economy.

An image from March 2020, when Disneyland closed its doors, at the beginning of the pandemic. Photo: DAVID MCNEW / AFP

Before the pandemic, approximately 32,000 people worked at the 200-hectare Disneyland Resort, which separately includes, two theme parks, three hotels Disney’s own and a shopping outside. Some suspended employees have already returned – the Downtown Disney retail district, for example, reopened over the summer. Chapek said that approximately 10,000 additional suspended employees could be recalled for the limited reopening of promenades and hotels, in April.

By the time Disneyland reopens, it will be the last of the company’s six theme park resorts to return (the others are Orlando, Florida, Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai). Chapek said the Disney Cruise line, still closed, could have limited sailings for the fall.

In other shareholder meeting news, Disney disclosed that its streaming service (digital platform) Disney Plus now has more than 100 million paid subscribers around the world. And Robert A. Iger, who passed the baton from chief to Chapek last year and transitioned to CEO, reiterated his intention to leave the company at the end of December.

The New York Times. Special for Clarín

Translation: Patricia Sar