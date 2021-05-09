The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the agency will “carefully” analyze a new report according to which the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 in the United States it is 36% higher than the official total.

The analysis published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington School of Medicine (IHME) gave that the number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States since March 2020 It was 905,289 against an official total of 574,043.

“We know that the number of victims of this pandemic is not necessarily only those who have been specifically through Covid-19, but the excess of deaths related to access to care, non-presentation to care and many other things, “said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“So we will look at this carefully and then work within the CDC to make decisions about whether or not ccount them as excess or count them as Covid-specific“Walensky pointed out.

IHME argues that the official death toll is comparatively low because governments only report deaths from coronavirus that occur in hospitals or among patients with a confirmed case of the virus.

The institute also claimed that its new analysis adjusted the so-called figure of “excess mortality” to exclude deaths attributed to factors such as late appointments, drug abuse, alcohol, and suicide.

Global crisis

“As terrible as the Covid-19 pandemic may seem, this analysis shows that the actual number of victims is significantly worse“IHME Director Dr Chris Murray said in a statement.

“Understanding the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 not only helps us appreciate the scale of this global crisis, it also provides valuable information to policymakers developing response and recovery plans,” Murray added.

According to the IHME analysis, the United States it is one of the five nations with more than half a million deaths by coronavirus. The others are India (654,395), Mexico (617,127), Brazil (595,903) and Russia (593,610).

On the other hand, the CDC reported that international travelers arriving in the United States may use Covid-19 tests Self-administered to meet entry requirements.

According to the CDC, the self-assessment it must be a nasa swabIt is a saliva test approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The test must also be supervised in real time by a telehealth service able to confirm both a negative test and that procedures were followed correctly.

In addition, the CDC says that airlines must be able to confirm the identity of the traveler and the details of the test results. The results themselves must be provided to US officials upon arrival. Commercial group Airlines for America praised the move in a statement, calling it “an encouraging step to ease the international travel process.”

Since January 26 of this year, the CDC has required that all airline passengers arriving in the United States from abroad get tested for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before the departure of your flight and present a negative result or an authorization granted to travel by a doctor or public health official.

