Brits without summer holidays abroad. The new English variant of Covid 19 is forcing Boris Johnson’s government to adopt extreme decisions, that will require legislative adaptations to sustain them.

The specialists consider that “trips abroad are out of the question for much of this year. ” Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to make the announcements this afternoon, at a new press conference on the controls and lockdowns. Ministers prepare new and tough travel restrictions.

The British have forbidden to travel abroad for non-essential reasons. There is a complete ban on travel to the UK from 30 countries, including all of South America and southern Africa, to prevent mutant strains of coronavirus from being imported into Britain.

A bus stop warns that vehicles are regularly disinfected in London. Photo: AP

The government’s Covid operations committee was supposed to meet to consider a number of proposals, including forcing everyone arriving in the UK to quarantine for up to ten days in hotels.

Sanitary hotels

The system could take “up to three weeks to implement” due to legislative demands and the logistical challenge of organizing accommodation for tens of thousands of arrivals. It is expected that it will cost those entering the UK more than 1,000 pounds ($ 1,300) the health stay that they will have to consider in their budget because will be in your charge. The hotels would be around the airports and have mostly closed due to lack of guests. There are a few open only. The confinement will be strict and they should eat in their room, without leaving and with police control.

A hotel industry source said that up to a quarter of the more than 30 hotels around Heathrow they were closed due to collapse in passenger demand at Britain’s largest airport.

Healthcare hotels near Heathrow for newcomers. Photo: Reuters

Rob Paterson, chief executive of the Best Western hotel group, said the hotel industry was ready to help, if the government went to politics. They could mobilize hotels to quarantine travelers “within 24 to 48 hours.” He told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that the industry was “familiar and used to managing Covid-positive customers at our hotels.”

“From a hotel perspective, we would have to treat each of these customers as Covid-positive. We would have to have strong infection control and security protocols in the hotel ”he added.

For all or for some?

Johnson could take “a narrow approach” to hotels, affecting only British residents returning from countries with new mutated strains, such as Portugal, South Africa and Brazil. The government would “reserve the right” to go further. Several ministers, including Grant Shapps, the transportation secretary, and Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, have advocated a more specific approach.

Johnson said Monday that “the idea of ​​looking for hotels is definitely something we are actively working on.” “We have to realize that there is at least a theoretical risk that a new variant will enter, which is a variant that burst the vaccines. We have to be able to keep that under control, “he acknowledged.

A quarantine in a sanitary hotel could cost more than 1000 pounds for the traveler. Photo: Reuters

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccine minister, thought he was “responsible” for the government continuing to review its border policy.

“If there are new variants like the South African or the Brazilian, we must be very careful. We act on them very quickly. Of course, we deal with travel from those countries, and from Portugal and elsewhere, quickly, so it is important that we continue to review our border policy. An announcement will be made when a decision has been made, “he said.

Even when?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also under pressure from his cabinet to commit the government to an exit strategy from the plan. Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is among those pushing for clarity, amid concerns that it will devastate the aviation and travel industry.

“This cannot last for months and months,” said a government source. “The industry needs certainty.”

Government scientists have warned that quarantine measures “could be in place in the long term, as the risk of new variants is unlikely to disappear.”

Travel industry leaders warned that the new measures could push large numbers of airlines, airports and tour operators to the limit. Heathrow said the blanket quarantine of hotels represented the “closing of our borders” and had huge implications for a travel industry, which was “already on its knees.”

The dream of traveling on Easter

Airlines are pushing for any additional restrictions to be time-limited, ending no later than Easter, to allow passengers to book summer vacations with confidence. In a joint statement, the Association of Airport Operators and Airlines UK said that “there must be a roadmap to get out of these restrictions as soon as it is safe.”

Airlines are pushing for any additional restrictions to be for a limited time. Photo: AFP

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Conservative MPs Committee, called for an “immediate support package” for the aviation industry, on the brink of bankruptcy. “One million jobs in the UK depend on an aviation industry. For the aviation sector to recover and play its role in Britain’s future success, there must be a clear route out of these restrictions, “he said.

The new measures are proposed eight days after the government introduced a requirement that all arrivals have a negative coronavirus test before traveling. They must also be quarantined for ten days, regardless of the test result.

Frail mental health of the boys

In this context, the main British pediatricians published a letter in the newspaper on Tuesday The Times warning of the dire state of mental health of British boys in the pandemic. They suggest that schools “should reopen” definitely.

In the letter, ten of the UK’s leading children’s health experts say that “the anxiety, self-harm and the thoughts suicidalAre at “alarming levels” among children. They warn that “many parents are on the verge of a nervous breakdown.”

Pressure is mounting to reopen schools to all students, especially in areas where coronavirus rates are high. Photo: Reuters

A group of experts, including Claire Hogg, a consultant in pediatric respiratory medicine, Andrew Bush, a professor of pediatric respirology and Ian Balfour Lynn, a specialist in pediatric respiratory medicine, warn that the lockdown is causing serious developmental damage and the welfare of children.

“As in the first confinement we are witnessing a rapid and sharp increase in mental health and protection of cases affecting both children and parents,” they wrote.

They then detailed the effects and the link to their parents’ work. “Anxiety, depression and self-harm are at alarming levels. Parents are showing signs of psychological stress and even collapse, as a result of the pressures of trying educate your children at home and keep their jobs and businesses, “they said.

“The government should give priority to teachers and school personnel for vaccination to prevent children from becoming “prolonged Covid victims of the pandemic,” they add.

Pressure to open schools

Pressure has increased to reopen schools to all students, especially in areas where coronavirus rates are low. Even if it means tighter restrictions for the economy.

So far, the government has not promised to reopen any schools before Easter. Anne Longfield, the children’s commissioner, has called for the opening Elementary school, at least, to return to full and face-to-face teaching after the February semester.

Mark Mortimer, principal of the Bryanston School independent school in Dorset, said that there didn’t seem to be any urgency in reopening government schools.

“The impact on all young people over the course of the past year has been terrible. Not only in terms of lost teaching time but also in everything else that school and education offer, such as social development and extracurricular activities. For many children, school also provides security, emotional and even nutritional support ”, explained the director of this private British school.

Emma Thomas, executive director of the mental health charity Youngminds, said that during the first lockdown, many young people lost their mental health support. School closures meant a significant drop in referrals to support services.

“Over the course of the pandemic, young people have struggled to cope with social isolation, anxiety, loss of structure and the fears about their futureThomas explained.

“The evidence suggests that some young people are likely to be particularly affected, including those with existing mental health problems, with autism, young people of color and those already experiencing social inequalities,” he said.

“The government must ensure that the support is adequate and accessible, to mitigate the impact of the crisis on children and adolescents,” he added.

“For many young people, it was already too difficult to access support before the pandemic. Despite evidence that early support makes a big difference, many reached a critical point before they were able to access services, “he said.

The digital school

The children’s mental health warnings come after an Ofsted study found that schools and parents were fighting for stay motivated of children for learning at home. Forty percent of the parents surveyed said that “keeping kids focused was the main challenge of homeschooling,” while 38 percent were “worried about missing friends.” A similar number struggled with “motivation” in their children.

Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it was not surprising that the children were struggling to stay motivated amid so much uncertainty.

“Distance education, no matter how well it is done, will obviously never replace direct face-to-face teaching, especially for students who struggle the most,” he said. “So that’s why we need not just words about fully reopening schools, but practical actions and a timeline for how to do this in a way that is safe and inspires the confidence of education staff and the public.”

Paris, correspondent

