Coronavirus In the UK, the longest coronary infection lasted 505 days, and no similar cases are known in Finland

In Finland, the longest coronavirus infections confirmed by prc tests have been a few weeks long, and the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa and Southwest Finland are reported.

22.4. 17:16

British doctors believe they have confirmed a record-breaking coronavirus infection, tells the BBC. The patient was detectable with the virus for as many as 505 consecutive days and was tested 50 times during the period.

Doctors consider such a long-term infection to be rare, as the virus usually disappears from the human body.

According to the doctors, the case was not about a so-called long covid symptom, a long-term symptom after a coronary infection, but because the patient’s weak immune system was the cause of the long-term infection.

Despite the medication, the virus did not leave the patient’s body. The patient died due to other health reasons.

In the world Prolonged infections have been reported extensively in people with immunodeficiency due to illness or medication, says professor of zoonotic virology at the University of Helsinki. Olli Vapalahti.

“There’s no reason to doubt that the example would be from the longest end,” he says.

The prolongation of the infection is due to the body’s inability to stop the viral infection completely due to reduced resistance. In this way, the virus can remain in the body for a long time as symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“An immunocompromised body can serve as a platform for the development of new transformations. The alpha and omicron variants of the coronavirus are thought to have been born in this way, the latter in the body of a potentially HIV-positive person, ”says Vapalahti.

Usually, the coronavirus disappears from the body within a month, in some cases faster. Accurate pcr tests can detect residues of the virus, even if the infectious virus is no longer secreted in the human body.

Husin senior physician Maija Lappalainen considers the British case to be exceptional. Coronary infections that have lasted for as long are not known, at least in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, he says.

According to Lappalainen, the longest infections confirmed by PCR tests have lasted for a few weeks.

“There’s an individual variation in how long the tests stay positive. Immune deficiency can make the infection last longer. ”

Lappalainen points out that the corona positivity and the duration of symptoms found in the pcr test are different things.

“So-called virus tails can still show up on pcr tests, even if the symptoms are already gone.”

Also In the hospital district of Southwest Finland, the longest cases are in the order of a few weeks, Turku University Central Hospital Infection Physician Harri Marttila says.

“There are no known patients in Southwest Finland who have a long series of positive samples caused by the same infection compared to the British case.”

According to Marttila, people with immunodeficiency secrete the coronavirus for longer. A similar phenomenon has been observed in previous years, for example, in Finnish stem cell transplant patients who have been able to carry the influenza virus for up to months.

The secretion of the virus does not necessarily mean that the person is still infected or symptomatic.

“Even if a person recovering from a corona gets a positive test result 3 to 4 weeks after the onset of the disease, there is no way that he will still be infected.”

Marttila recalls that many may have contracted the coronavirus delta variant disease in the early winter and subsequently contracted self – infection.

“Based on commonly used PCR tests, it can be difficult to assess whether coronary positivity is a continuation of a previous infection or whether it is a new infection.”

Olli Vapalahti says that for some, self-infection may have been within a month of receiving the previous delta variant.

“The protection of vaccines and pre-existing disease against omicron transformation has been weaker than with previous variants.”

Also in some cases, a self-infected person may have regained another sub-variant of omicron, namely omicron BA.2.

“However, between such similar strains of the virus, this has been exceptional. As the first omicron infection begins months and the virus continues to change, the likelihood of re-infection increases. ”