Coronavirus In the Swedish spring, the terraces are filled at the same time as the power departments: “All winter it has been quarantined at home like in a prison”

The parks and terraces were filled with Swedes enjoying the spring. At the same time, the corona situation is worse than ever in some places. The Finnish Vesa Hed is now afraid for her brother lying in the intensive care unit.

Stockholm / Huddinge

It’s Wednesday, and the sun is shining on Södermalm in Stockholm.

The air is so warm that people have taken off their jackets. The terraces surrounding Nytorget Park are full, with ice glistening in the glasses for lunch.

Spring has come to Stockholm, and it’s awesome, say high school buddies lying on the artificial grass of the park Elsa Öhrn and Ella Rappaport.