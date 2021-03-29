The head of advisers of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, Enio García, announced this Monday that the Province “evaluates” restricting recreational activities before the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus.

The official’s sayings arise after the announcements of the new measures promoted by the national government that seeks to stop the advance of the disease.

“Intensive care bed occupancy increased and you could say that the second wave started; It is a trend that does not see the possibility of going down, at least in the short term, “Garcia said Monday, in an interview with AM750.

The sanitarista commented that other indicators also increased, such as the positivity of the tests in the province of Buenos Aires, for which he admitted that I know evaluate new restrictions with the aim of flattening the contagion curve.

The focus would be on the recreational activities in enclosed spaces. “There is evidence that frequenting closed spaces does not help. no need to close the bars, but to try that the assistance is in sidewalks, terraces or open spaces “, indicated the official.

García specified that the objective would be to apply “a series of staggered measurements to try and see how the curve impacts. “

In addition, he added that they seek “something more staggered to avoid sanitary measures such as those adopted by Chile, which last week began a large quarantine.”

The official confirmed that in the province Cases of coronavirus have already been detected with the variants of Manaus and the United Kingdom that are more contagious and remarked that for now there is no “community circulation”, although he did not rule out that this could happen.

Regarding greater restrictions for those who return from abroad, García admitted that “there is a complex situation“since” there are tourists who need to return.

In any case, he clarified that “you have to be careful that when they return, beyond the result, they have to comply with a strict isolation of 14 days without leaving home, if it is possible in a hotel, the better, but that it is fulfilled with that quarantine. ”

The advancement of vaccination

When asked about the vaccination campaign, the Buenos Aires official stated that the Province has the “ability to expand capacity, when more doses arrive“.

“It is difficult for one to open posts if there are no more doses. If we have the most predictable supply, one can plan better and open more posts to reinforce,” he said.

“We had peaks of more than 60 thousand vaccinated in one day, and we can expand that, to the extent that they give us more predictability about the arrival of the doses, “he said.

García’s statements are added to those of the Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, who during the weekend had anticipated that restrictions related to “recreational and leisure“. Although, he clarified that it will be sought not to affect “labor“nor to the” productive “.

On Sunday, the National Government suggested nighttime restrictions in an official message provided by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

The national communiqué suggested nighttime restrictions for the different provinces, taking into account the “risk parameters” in each situation.

