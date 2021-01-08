The decision to limit circulation at night due to the increase in coronavirus cases was delayed for a few hours. What seemed imminent and was going to take effect from this Friday, has not yet been defined, mainly due to the rejection of some governors and mayors.

For this reason, the national government is looking for a way to reduce nighttime activity, although the application would be left to each governor.

Given this, in the province of Buenos Aires they admitted this Friday that it will be “very difficult” to apply the restriction to circulation at night, although they affirmed that it is necessary to stop the contagion.

“It is a very complex decision and it will be difficult to apply that of restricting circulation. Now, against the empire, I ask myself: if circulation is not restricted, what else can be done? There is no other way to stop the virus “, assured María Teresa García, Minister of Government of Axel Kicillof.

News in development.

JPE