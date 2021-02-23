While the vip vaccination scandal mounted by the Health Ministry does not stop growing, the Government is looking for a way to mitigate the damage and show a certain “transparency” towards the outside. Therefore, this Tuesday the National Immunization Commission will meet to “validate a specific definition of what is strategic personnel”.

According to the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, the commission must “validate a specific definition of what is strategic personnel and which of the people who make up this staff they should be vaccinated and coordinate a specific circuit. “

The official stressed that this entity “is an area that has a lot of prestige, they are independent experts, they represent scientific societies and technical areas of the country’s regions” and pointed out that the Ombudsman’s Office will also join to “reach a consensus on this recommendation.”

On Tuesday, the successor of Ginés González García, who had to resign when the scandal broke out, had justified the vaccination of some officials, such as the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, arguing that they were “strategic personnel.”

According to Vizzotti, this category of strategic personnel “is defined as personnel who are relevant to maintaining the functioning of the state.”

As detailed in statements to C5N, the objective of the meeting is to present before the Federal Health Council, made up of all the country’s health portfolios, a “proposal” to “strongly invite the provinces, in this guiding role that the State has , to adhere to this proposal and protocol for monitoring and traceability of vaccines “.

On Monday, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health agreed on a work scheme to guarantee the efficiency and transparency of the coronavirus vaccination system, in addition to other actions of that state portfolio.

Vizzotti assured that he was unaware of the existence of a “vip vaccination”, said that the anomalies denounced are a “specific, incorrect and reprehensible situation” and reaffirmed that the Government seeks “to obtain as many vaccines as possible.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health officially released the complete list of people who received doses of the Sputnik V vaccine at the request of the health portfolio.

The distribution of the payroll, made up of 70 people, had been decided in the morning during the first working meeting between Cafiero and Vizzotti.

The government decided to develop a “procedure” to disseminate data, as the vaccination plan progresses, to give transparency to immunization practices in hospitals.

JPE