While the controversy over the vaccination against the coronavirus to non-essential personnel grows, in the midst of the slow arrival of vaccines to the country, the Civic Coalition presented a project to punish with prison those who authorize the application to people who are not yet within the groups to be immunized.

The national deputy for the Civic Coalition Lucila Lehmann presented a bill to incorporate into the penal code the crime against public security due to the improper use of vaccines.

The initiative, presented this Friday in the Chamber of Deputies, foresees sentences of one to six years in prison for those who distribute or use in a way other than the destination assigned by the competent authority, medicinal substances suitable for the treatment of diseases.

The project arises after several complaints and cases of officials and political activists favored to be inoculated with the first dose of Sputinik-V, outside of the priorities of this stage of the campaign, in which the vaccination of personnel is prioritized. health and safety.

In recent days, several scandals for the vaccination of non-essential personnel in various localities of the country, such as the cases of San Andres de Giles, Henderson, Chivilcoy or Comandante Piedra Buena, where mayors, councilors and militants have benefited from several doses of the vaccine.

“Given the lack of criminal classification of the crime for mismanagement of vaccines and given that we see countless cases of partisan use of vaccines by mayors, governors and provincial authorities of the Kirchner government, we propose to incorporate a reform to the penal code that allow the Justice to sanction harshly those who commit abuses of power in the distribution and allocation of vaccines ”, explained Lehmann.

Lehmann (left) with Elisa Carrió. Photo: José Almeida.

“The Frente de Todos seeks to take political advantage of the vaccination campaign against covid-19. The Government does not stop doing Kirchnerism even in the middle of a pandemic where there are patients who are torn between life and death. There they are, taking advantage of their status as militants. Since the beginning of the quarantine, it was stained with unethical irregularities and that now with this reform, we seek to correct, penalizing the use of the resources of all Argentines for partisan purposes, “said the deputy for Santa Fé.

Days ago, in Henderson they denounced that Sputnik V was applied to 100 Kirchner militants who were not in the risk groups.

Although the Buenos Aires government denied the information, the opposition’s complaint points to the criteria used to prioritize among the militants of the ruling party the application of the remnant of vaccines that remained after the voluntary immunization of essential personnel.

Juan Benedicto Vázquez (center), the national deputy who is being suspended for the scandal with the vaccines in Santa Cruz. Photo Twitter Juan Vázquez.

Days before, the Kirchner national deputy Juan Benedicto Vázquez was involved in the controversy after receiving the vaccine in Santa Cruz, despite not being part of the essential personnel. Vázquez, 54, received a dose of the Russian vaccine on February 6 in the province governed by Alicia Kirchner.

He is part of a group of “ten non-essential people belonging to the political sphere and Kirchnerist militancy” who were inoculated without respecting the order of priority of the vaccination campaign, as denounced by the opposition.

The latest scandal occurred in Chivilcoy around the vaccination of some 18-year-olds who had priority in the application of Sputnik V before other residents of the municipality who are a risk factor.

“The controversy over vaccination arose when photos of young people who had received the vaccine began to go viral through social networks, and that is why many people began to ask what was happening. It should be clarified that the shifts for vaccination are not granted by the municipality, but by Health Region X “, explained the local mayor, Guillermo Britos, of Federal Consensus.

JPE