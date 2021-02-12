Coronavirus In the Hus area, all positive coronavirus samples are now tested for virus variants and the results are available in a couple of days – also with THL introducing the same procedure

Typing positive corona test results to find virus variants plays an important role in virus tracing.

In Finland by 10 February, 224 coronavirus infections, a British or South African virus strain, had been identified.

Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said at a news conference on Thursday that the government’s updated testing and tracking strategy emphasizes the typing, or sequencing, of positive test results.

Currently, 20 percent of positive results are sequenced. A month ago the amount was about 4 percent.

“The target for the whole country is 1,000 samples per week, or about 40 percent of all positives. It is quite an ambitious goal and requires a lot of activity from the laboratories at the moment [sekvensointia] is done only in Helsinki, ”says the head of the expert microbiology unit of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Carita Savolainen-Kopra.

Corona-positive samples can currently only be tested for viral variants in the laboratories of THL and Hus. However, sequencing has already started in Turku, and according to Savolainen-Kopra, it will soon be possible to sequence the area’s own samples. Fimlab Tampere is also starting sequencing.

Helsinki and in the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), all positive coronavirus samples for viral variants have been tested since 4 February.

“The Government wants to increase the sequencing of coronaviruses to maintain the snapshot. We have already built capacity. We believe that with these amounts of positive, we will be able to sequence them all, ”says Hus’s Director of Diagnostics. Lasse Lehtonen.

A new testing method has now been introduced in the hospital district that identifies all threatening virus variants, Hus informs.

Since the beginning of the year, a large proportion of positive samples detected by PCR tests have been tested in the Hus region for the absence of the S gene, which is typical of the British viral variant. The current method in the Hus area identifies all virus variants considered threatening, including South African and Brazilian, Lehtonen says.

In the Hus area there are different procedures for identifying virus variants.

Three of the four positive samples are further tested for S gene negativity. The results are obtained in about a day, after which they are sent for further sequencing. The remainder of the pcr-positive samples are directed to a mutation screening pcr study. It detects whether a virus has a particular mutation that is common to all virus variants found so far.

Both tests are quick: results are available within two days.

According to Lehtonen, the method used depends on the sampling location and the equipment it provides. Samples taken from the population – practically taken outside hospitals – advance to an automation line that recognizes the lack of the S gene. Samples taken at hospitals are processed in Hilalab’s virology laboratory in Meilahti, where no similar automation technology is used.

“We had good luck when we rented the automation line. The method already identifies the S gene [puutteen]. With regard to hospital samples, we have to do additional analysis, ”says Lehtonen.

Rapid test results, he said, are important for infection detection and quarantine practices.

THL is also adopting the method.

“We are currently setting up the same test used in Huslab,” says Savolainen-Kopra.

Virus variants According to Savolainen-Kopra, the share is currently about 7.5 percent of all those sequenced in THL.

According to THL’s estimates, the virus variants will be the prevailing coronavirus strain in Finland by May.

Read more: British transformation takes momentum in five months after gaining dominance, THL scenarios show – Graphs show how epidemic might go

Of the positive results studied in the Hus region last week, about 6 percent were British, Lehtonen says.

“Yes, it will probably be 10-15 percent in that couple of weeks. It is reasonably probable that in three months the share will be more than half of all positives. ”

However, Lehtonen believes that the number of infections in Finland can be reduced despite viral variants, as in Denmark.

“I am not convinced that this will lead to a terrible disaster. We currently have a pretty good capacity to test and tracking plays pretty well. As a whole, we are really breaking the chains of infection. ”