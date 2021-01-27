The interim president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, announced this Tuesday a total quarantine for Lima and a third of the country from January 31 to February 14, and banned flights to Brazil, to contain the increase in cases caused by the second wave of coronavirus.

“During the last days we have witnessed the rapid increase in infections by covid-19. We must all contribute so that the suffering does not spread to new people,” Sagasti said, justifying the measure during a surprise message to the nation.

“Along these lines, we have approved a group of targeted measures that aim to control the spread of the pandemic“he added.

The quarantine will be mandatory and will immobilize 16.4 million inhabitants, half of the country’s population.

The government also ordered the closure of churches, casinos and gyms. Only essential businesses, such as markets, pharmacies and banks, will be able to operate.

The regions involved are Lima, Áncash, Pasco, Huánuco, Junín, Huancavelica, Ica, Apurímac and El Callao, where confirmed cases have skyrocketed since the beginning of January.

In the other regions of the country, curfew restrictions and the prohibition of social gatherings are maintained, among other measures.

The second wave has been hitting several Peruvian regions without pause since the beginning of January, after the Christmas holidays and the end of the year. Daily infections they went from a thousand to more than five thousand, and deaths soared from an average of 40 a day to more than a hundred.

The government also extended the ban on flights from Europe until February 14 and included Brazil in the relationship due to the new strain of coronavirus discovered in that country.

Peru reached 40,107 deaths from covid-19 on Tuesday after registering 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, a figure that had not been recorded since the worst moment of the pandemic between July and September.

Source: AFP