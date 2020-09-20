The increase in Covid-19 cases in France (more than 10,000 in 24 hours) has pushed large cities such as Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) to toughen up their tone from Saturday, September 19 and impose even stricter health measures. Bars, in particular, are subject to increased vigilance. In Bordeaux (Gironde) too, the screw has been tightened: wearing a mask is mandatory in the streets and the CRS do not hesitate to call on careless passers-by.

“It is really at the discretion of the official, if we feel that the person is really reluctant or is really reckless and does not consider the health problem as important to him“, explains a policeman.”I didn’t think it was compulsory on Place de la Victoire […] I will take my responsibilities and pay“, testifies a resident who will have to relinquish 135 euros for not wearing the mask.