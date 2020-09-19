Forced to stay at home for at least three weeks, such is the situation experienced by the 9 million Israelis since Friday, September 18, reports France 2. The government has indeed taken this radical decision because the Hebrew state is experiencing a rate of contamination at Covid-19 four times higher than in France. In addition, there are twice as many patients in intensive care per million inhabitants.

To avoid any further spread as much as possible, residents can no longer move more than a kilometer from their home, under penalty of being arrested by the police. For those who refuse to respect the new rules, a fine of 125 will be imposed. A difficult situation at the dawn of the Jewish holidays. “We’re just family, unfortunately. I would have liked to have people”, testifies Sabrina Moïse, sports teacher.