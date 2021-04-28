As part of the strategy for early detection of cases of coronavirus, the Buenos Aires government took to the streets 15 mobile devices to test neighbors who are in contact with people at risk, as caregivers, partners or building managers.

The mobiles will attend Monday to Friday from 2.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.. There is one per commune, where they will rotate their locations. These are 15 trucks adapted as Mobile Testing Units, which are added to the devices of the DetectAr plan, the Testing Centers and the Febrile Emergency Units (UFU).

The new units are intended for people who are in contact with risk groups. This includes caregivers in home care; building managers and managers; cohabitants of the elderly or with diseases that place them in a risk group; staff of retirement centers, and employees of proximity services such as hairdressers, gastronomic establishments and pharmacies, among others.

In mobile units, antigen tests. This test requires the collection of a sample by means of a nose swab, to detect the residual proteins of the virus by means of a rapid analysis.

In this way, results are obtained in a short period of time. The person will be able to consult them between 12 and 24 hours after the test, by sending “Test Result” to the WhatsApp of the City (+54911) 5050-0147.

In case of turn out positive, within 24 hours after the test, a telephone call is received from the health personnel, who indicates how the isolation procedure and the necessary care are.

“The objective is to reach the entire City with the tests, in order to cut the chain of contagion”Said Rodríguez Larreta during the presentation of the mobile units.

Rodríguez Larreta at the presentation of the 15 mobile units.

“Those who work in essential businesses or with people at risk, such as the elderly, can be tested,” he said. And he stressed: “It is very important that, in case of any doubt, the neighbors come to take the test.”

The locations of the first week

Starting this Wednesday, the 15 mobiles will be at the following points:

Commune 1: Plaza San Martín (Maipú 1128)

Commune 2: Plaza Emilio Miter (Av. Pueyrredón and Av. Las Heras)

Commune 3: Plaza Primero de Mayo (Hipólito Yrigoyen 2200)

Commune 4: Plaza Colombia (Montes de Oca between Pinzón and Brandsen)

Commune 5: Plaza Almagro (Bulnes and Sarmiento)

Commune 6: Rivadavia Park (Av. Rivadavia and Pasaje Beauchef)

Commune 7: Plaza Ángel Gris (Av. Avellaneda and Av. Donato Álvarez)

Commune 8: Neighborhood Development Society of Villa Riachuelo (Guaminí 5137)

Commune 9: Cuqui Robles Retiree Center (Cañada de Gómez 1660)

Commune 10; Plaza Vélez Sarsfield (Bahía Blanca and Avellaneda)

Commune 11: Subsede Comunal 11 (Ricardo Gutiérrez 3252)

Commune 12: Plaza Echeverría (Bauness and Dr. Pedro Ignacio Rivera)

Commune 13: Plaza Portugal (Av Crámer and Virrey del Pino)

Commune 14: Plaza Güemes (Salguero and Mansilla)

Commune 15: Open-air shopping center (Av. De los Incas and Triunvirato)

