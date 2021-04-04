In the City of Buenos Aires during this long weekend, a scene from mid-January and early February returned: hundreds of nurses, uniformed with light blue overalls, bonnets and chinstraps, inserting a swab into the throat and nostrils of travelers sitting in a plastic chair or in a car.

As in the middle of the summer season, but in autumn and with a rise in cases that place the country in the second wave of coronavirus, at Easter almost 27 thousand people They went through the testing centers of La Rural, Costa Salguero, Dellepiane and Aeroparque on the return from the long weekend of Easter. Of the total, 1,110 tested positive.

Specifically, among the four centers, 6,080 people were tested on Thursday (there were 224 positive cases among them); on Friday, 5,682 (377 with Covid-19 detected); on Saturday, 5,915 and 281 positive cases; and on Sunday until 5:30 p.m. 9,292 people had been swabbed and 228 of them had Covid.

This Sunday the tests were carried out again on tourists and residents who return to the City in Costa Salguero. Photo Germán García Adrasti

To meet the seasonal demand for returning residents from the Atlantic Coast or another point of the country and tourists arriving to the City to visit it, the Buenos Aires Government rehabilitated the Costa Salguero testing center and expanded the service capacity in La Rural.

During the summer, the same device had worked in eight locations. But as circulation diminished, control was reduced to the La Rural center, Jorge Newbery Airport and the Dellepiane bus terminal, which receives long-distance services, while Retiro remains closed.

The return to operation of Costa Salguero began at 8 this Sunday and lasted until 20. The space will also remain open as a testing center until Thursday, April 8.

The analysis is intended for residents of the City who re-enter after having spent more than four days at a destination located more than 150 kilometers away. And to tourists who stay at least one day on Buenos Aires soil and come from locations located more than 150 kilometers away.

Since Thursday, there have been more than 9 thousand tests on the devices deployed for tourists and residents returning to the City. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Since the initiative was implemented, on December 8, 920,355 tourists and residents who returned from their vacations to the City have been tested. Of the total, 16,823 were positive with a positivity rate in the last seven days of 3.36%. The peak of tests was 20,435 at the end of January, on a day when 401 positives were identified.

Both Costa Salguero and La Rural work with a previous shift and for those who arrive in the City by car or motorcycle. Therefore, you can attend and do the entire procedure without leaving the vehicle. There is also pedestrian attention. And those who arrive at Capital by plane or bus can have their swabs done at Aeroparque or at the Dellepiane terminal.

Thousands of tourists returned this Sunday from the Atlantic Coast, after the long weekend of Easter.

Those who returned and still need to be tested have to make an appointment on the website of the City Government. Appointments are assigned according to the place and times chosen, between 8 am and 8 pm This Sunday, given the demand, there were shifts available within 48 hours.

DD