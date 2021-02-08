“No vaccine is beneficial to us”, Tanzania President John Magufuli said. Once again, the Tanzanian head of state is taking a stand against everyone. Already singled out in the summer of 2020 on his vision of the epidemic and how to counter it, this time it is on the “interest” of vaccination that he intervenes.

According to him, Africa is a land coveted for its wealth by developed nations. In his eyes, the vaccine is a Trojan horse which, instead of treating, will destroy the African population and leave the field open to “looters”. In short, it persists in conspiracy rhetoric that it has already worked out well. Also, he refuses to accept the vaccination against the coronavirus, without knowing its potential risk.

An attitude that would be respectable and responsible if the world health authorities had not given the green light to vaccination. Especially since this refusal is accompanied by advice that is problematic to say the least. Once again, the Tanzanian authorities strike a chord that there is no better cure than that of traditional medicine.

Tanzania’s Minister of Health, Dorothy Gwajima, has even walked the talk. She concocted in public a “home” remedy, based on onions, ginger, lemons and pepper, which the guests gleefully swallowed! Formulations, according to her, validated by health officials in the country. It is true that with regard to the composition, it did not risk doing them great harm!

Tanzania Health Minister Dr. Dorothy Gwajima rules out ordering # COVID19 VACCINES and instead rolls out the ‘TIBA ASILI’ govt policy guideline on how Tanzanians should protect themselves AGAINST COVONAVIRUS by BLENDING GINGER, ONIONS, LEMONS na PEPPER # covid19IsReal #VaaBarakoa pic.twitter.com/pwr5y4JyeL – # VaaBarakoa ™ (@iAlenOfficial) February 2, 2021

But this de facto recognition of the threat of the virus, since a remedy is being proposed, is already a big step forward. Not long ago, John Magufuli was in complete denial, downplaying the risks and handing the country over to the grace of God. A country officially released from the virus.

But in November 2020, Reporters Without Borders denounced “the impossible coverage of the epidemic” in the country. Absent figures and gagged press illustrate RSF’s observation.

The latest official data goes back to April 2020, announcing 500 cases and 21 deaths. Since then, nothing. Ulltime proof, the national daily The Citizen does not offer any section specific to the epidemic, unlike many of its colleagues, whether in the world or in Africa.

But if public opinion is well muzzled, some signs are not mistaken as to the active presence of the virus in the country. Local churches have already noted a significant increase in Requiem Masses. They invite the faithful, as well as the clergy, to respect the sanitary instructions in order to contain the epidemic.

Countries neighboring Tanzania are also seeing a significant number of positive cases involving Tanzanians leaving their country. To the point that Rwanda refuses access to truck drivers coming from Tanzania.