It is a stark contrast. At the Alsatian border, wearing a sanitary mask in the city of Basel. Several Swiss cantons have made this choice. “I am shocked. We got so used to it “, reacts a Frenchwoman in the streets of Basel. Self-discipline and respect for barrier gestures are privileged.

“We cannot have drastic measures for the economy and the gastronomy that would risk collapsing. We must find the right dosage“, justifies Rolf Wirz, communications officer at the canton’s health department. In Switzerland, Basel has been relatively unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic: 90 deaths and 2,300 identified cases. But faced with the spread of the virus in recent years weeks, The authorities nevertheless decided to impose the mask in restaurants and stores.



The JT

The other subjects of the news