Kim Jong Un fires senior officials for “serious incident” related to pandemic

Despite the fact that for months the pandemic “had not reached” North Korea, and no agency gave any data on those affected, Kim Jong Un recently acknowledged that North Korea, a country where the agricultural sector is already experiencing enormous difficulties, like the health sector, is facing a “tense situation.”

Along with this, it became known today that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fired several senior officials whom he accuses of being responsible for a “serious incident” related to the covid-19 pandemic, which for the moment Pyongyang continues to deny that there has been reached its territory.

Officials have “caused a serious incident that raises a huge crisis for the security of the nation and its people“Kim said during a politburo meeting, quoted by the official KCNA agency.

The agency does not give details on the number of people fired or on the acts they are accused of, but Kim accuses them of being “prey to selfishness and passivity. The incompetence and irresponsibility of senior officials is a significant factor slowing down the implementation of important tasks, “the North Korean leader added during the meeting, according to KCNA.

Kim Jong Un, at the head of a country with a poor health system, decided to close the borders in January 2020 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus that emerged in China, a neighboring country. Pyongyang has never reported cases of covid-19, neither in the official media nor through the figures communicated to the World Health Organization (WHO).