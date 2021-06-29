Half of Australians are confined

About half of the Australian population will be confined from this Tuesday, after a fourth regional capital of the country Brisbane has been quarantined, given the increase in cases of coronavirus. The capital of Queensland, Brisbane, and areas of the southeast of this state, in addition to areas of the city of Townsville, Palm Island and Magtenic Island, will begin a quarantine this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. (local time).

This confinement does give permission to leave the home only in essential situations how to make the purchase or exercises, in addition to the limitation of capacity or closures of establishments. With more than twelve million Australians under restrictions, the country struggles to contain local outbreaks, while adding 25 new local cases in the last day and has 270 active cases.

Since the pandemic broke out, Australia has accumulated 30,560 positives and 910 deaths from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.