CHINA ANALYZES THE LOW EFFECTIVENESS OF VACCINES

The director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, said on Saturday that it is being explored options to improve the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Gao Fu has said that two routes are being investigated “to solve the problem of the low efficacy of some vaccines”, according to ‘The China Morning Post’.

Among these is that of adjust the interval between dosing or even increase the number of doses and another option is to mix vaccines that use different technologies.

Epidemiological data

The Ministry of Health of China has reported this Sunday of 32 new cases of coronaviruses registered in the last day, none of them of local transmission. There are 10 cases in people who have presented symptoms, three of which have been detected in Guangxi, while another two have been confirmed in Shanghai, and one in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Guangdong and Sichuan.

Thus, the imported positives registered in China are 5,421 since the pandemic began, 5,219 of them who have already been discharged, while 202 are currently hospitalized and no deaths have been regretted.

In total, the country accumulates 90,410 cases, with 286 patients in treatment, three in serious condition, while the figure of 4,636 deaths remains and the discharges rise to 85,488.

For its part, Hong Kong It has reported 11,568 confirmed positives since the pandemic broke out, which has also left 207 deaths.