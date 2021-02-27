Preventing the transmission of the coronavirus is the main concern of the authorities since the pandemic broke out more than a year ago. Different experts do not stop making recommendations to the public to stop the advance of COVID-19 as much as possible. Indoor spaces are the areas of greatest concern, since it is considered that the danger increases due to the lack of ventilation in these places.

In this way, Shopping represents a danger for contagions, because the fact of going to buy food and basic necessities is an activity that cannot be stopped. For this reason, the Government, through the Ministry of Health, has done six recommendations to citizens so that when making purchases they do so with the utmost caution.

Go shopping without symptoms of having COVID-19

Health, despite the fact that almost a year has passed since the decree of the state of alarm, continues to insist on the importance of not leaving home if you have symptoms of having coronavirus (cough, fever, feeling of shortness of breath, etc.). Likewise, the Government asks that “whenever possible” the most “fragile” people in the home stay home and makes one last recommendation: go to buy only one person.

Safe distance in supermarkets

The Executive recalls the importance of maintaining the minimum distance of 1-2 meters and avoiding crowds in the markets to safeguard the transmission of the coronavirus. In this sense, it places special emphasis on the queues that form when going through the checkout, highlighting the need not to forget that safety distance at any time.

Use of gloves

From the ministry that Carolina Darias directs, they ask citizens to disposable gloves are used to select fruits and vegetables and thus avoid touching the products without any type of protection. Once the selection process is finished, remove the gloves and continue shopping.

Do not touch your face and wash your hands when you return home

It has been repeated ad nauseam throughout the pandemic, but despite being repetitive, it should continue to do so. The Government recalls that We should not touch our faces because of the danger that exists and once we get home the first thing to do should be to wash our hands for complete disinfection.

Ask in your neighborhood if anyone needs help with the purchase

The pandemic must intensify collaboration between neighbors. Health ask citizens to ask in their urbanization if anyone needs help to make the purchase. If so, remember that when giving the products, the relevant safety distance is kept so that there is no risk of contagion.

Empathy and respect with others

With or without a pandemic, there must be empathy and respect for other users and consumers, but the Government recalls that at this time empathy and respect for others must be intensified so that purchases take place in the best climate and with the greatest security.