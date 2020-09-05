CASES CONFIRMED IN SPAIN AS OF SEPTEMBER 4
Below we share the total of cases registered in Spain and their distribution by Autonomous Communities since the first was registered, that of a German patient in La Gomera (Canary Islands), on February 1, 2020:
– Catalonia: 114,987 (5,761 deaths)
– Madrid: 136,901 (8,728 deceased)
– Castilla y León: 30,531 (2,856 deaths)
– Castilla-La Mancha: 25,737 (3,048 deaths)
– Basque Country: 32,006 (1,580 deaths)
– Andalusia: 33,687 (1,516 deaths)
– Valencian Community: 26,710 (1,478 deceased)
– Aragon: 27,493 (1,212 deceased)
– Galicia: 15,480 (652 deaths)
– Navarra: 10,547 (536 deceased)
– La Rioja: 6,037 (374 deaths)
– Extremadura: 5,583 (530 deaths)
– Canary Islands: 8,302 (179 deaths)
– Asturias: 3,498 (335 deceased)
– Cantabria: 4,561 (225 deaths)
– Balearic Islands: 9,191 (243 deaths)
– Murcia: 7,017 (157 deceased)
– Ceuta: 308 (5 deaths)
– Melilla: 413 (3 deaths)
Partial and total figures:
– Cases confirmed in the last 24 hours: 4,503
– Total cases confirmed by PCR: 498,989
– Deaths in the last 7 days: 256
– People deceased since the beginning: 29,418
Leave a Reply