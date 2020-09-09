CASES CONFIRMED IN SPAIN AS OF SEPTEMBER 8
Under we share the entire of circumstances registered in Spain and their distribution by Autonomous Communities because the first was registered, that of a German affected person in La Gomera (Canary Islands), on February 1, 2020:
– Catalonia: 118,974 (5,770 deaths)
– Madrid: 149,262 (8,780 deaths)
– Castilla y León: 32,573 (2,872 deaths)
– Castilla-La Mancha: 27,360 (3,053 deceased)
– Basque Nation: 34,175 (1,582 deaths)
– Andalusia: 37,123 (1,545 deceased)
– Valencian Group: 28,513 (1,494 deaths)
– Aragon: 28,625 (1,212 deaths)
– Galicia: 16,393 (662 deceased)
– Navarra: 11,386 (540 deceased)
– La Rioja: 6,352 (379 deaths)
– Extremadura: 6,091 (533 deaths)
– Canary Islands: 9,380 (187 deceased)
– Asturias: 3,714 (338 deaths)
– Cantabria: 4,936 (227 deaths)
– Balearic Islands: 9,809 (249 deceased)
– Murcia: 9,091 (162 deceased)
– Ceuta: 340 (6 deceased)
– Melilla: 473 (3 deceased)
Partial and complete figures:
– Circumstances confirmed within the final 24 hours: 3,168
– Whole circumstances confirmed by PCR: 534,513
– Deaths within the final 7 days: 261
– Deaths in 24 hours: 78
– Folks deceased because the starting: 29,594
