CASES CONFIRMED IN SPAIN AS OF SEPTEMBER 8

Under we share the entire of circumstances registered in Spain and their distribution by Autonomous Communities because the first was registered, that of a German affected person in La Gomera (Canary Islands), on February 1, 2020:

– Catalonia: 118,974 (5,770 deaths)

– Madrid: 149,262 (8,780 deaths)

– Castilla y León: 32,573 (2,872 deaths)

– Castilla-La Mancha: 27,360 (3,053 deceased)

– Basque Nation: 34,175 (1,582 deaths)

– Andalusia: 37,123 (1,545 deceased)

– Valencian Group: 28,513 (1,494 deaths)

– Aragon: 28,625 (1,212 deaths)

– Galicia: 16,393 (662 deceased)

– Navarra: 11,386 (540 deceased)

– La Rioja: 6,352 (379 deaths)

– Extremadura: 6,091 (533 deaths)

– Canary Islands: 9,380 (187 deceased)

– Asturias: 3,714 (338 deaths)

– Cantabria: 4,936 (227 deaths)

– Balearic Islands: 9,809 (249 deceased)

– Murcia: 9,091 (162 deceased)

– Ceuta: 340 (6 deceased)

– Melilla: 473 (3 deceased)

Partial and complete figures:

– Circumstances confirmed within the final 24 hours: 3,168

– Whole circumstances confirmed by PCR: 534,513

– Deaths within the final 7 days: 261

– Deaths in 24 hours: 78

– Folks deceased because the starting: 29,594