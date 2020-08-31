“IT’S NOT THE SECOND WAVE, IT’S A TSUNAMI”

The second wave of the pandemic has hit Gran Canaria strong, and primary care physicians are overwhelmed. “We are physically tired and emotionally demoralized,” says Débora Pita, a doctor at the Cueva Torres health center, in Canarias 7. In the postal district of this area there are about 140 active cases of coronavirus. The telephone follow-up of these patients adds to the bureaucratic tasks taken up after the end of the state of alarm, such as the processing of registrations and cancellations and the prescription of prescriptions. “

The main problem with this situation is that half of the workforce is on vacation at the recommendation of the health authorities, who did not expect the rebound until the autumn. This has caused the saturation of the toilets: “This is not a wave, it is a tsunami and we do not have reinforcements to combat it. We have been rushed and lonely, with little support from management. “

“I have been working in Primary Care for many years and I can say that in all my life, I have not worked as much as I do these days. Our agendas change daily. There is brutal organizational chaos. I thought it was only in my center, but speaking with colleagues from the Canary Islands Primary Care Physicians Platform, you realize that all centers are the same, “explains Dr. Rosa Monzón, from the Schamann health center, who he complains that doctors are taking on an excess of tasks that affects the quality of care and his own health. “We are saturated. They should debureaucratize us, “says Monzón about procedures such as the renewal of prescriptions, requests for ambulances for people with reduced mobility or proposals for consultations with interspecialists.