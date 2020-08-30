AUCKLAND CONFINEMENT IS LIFTED

New Zealand will lift the confinement of the city of Auckland this Sunday night, the most populous in the country with 1.7 million inhabitants, after today only two new COVID-19 infections will be detectedannounced the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, in an appearance before the media.

The New Zealand Government imposed the lockdown in Auckland last August 12, two days after a new coronavirus outbreak occurred after 102 days without local infections throughout the country.

New Zealand, which has just under 4.9 million people and whose government was globally praised for confining the country in March when it had some 50 COVID-19 infections, returned to normality in early June, and registers a total of 1,729 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, which includes 22 deaths and 136 active cases, ten of them hospitalized.

However, Auckland became the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak when they were detected three weeks ago. four new cases in members of the same family. The origin of the outbreak is still unknown, but authorities suspect that the virus comes from abroad, for which it has redoubled the tests to detect COVID-19 among its border workers, which had been implemented at the end of June