INDIA NOTIFIES OTHER 93,000 OTHER CASES

The Indian Ministry of Health has registered 93,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,247 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours. With these figures, according to data provided by the Indian health authorities, India has exceeded 5.3 million confirmed cases of the disease, while deaths are already 85,619.

The health portfolio has added that 101,396 cases are still classified as active. The states of Maharastra, with 834,432, Andhra Pradesh, with 519,891, and Karnataka, with 394,026, are the ones with the most active cases so far.

The Ministry of Health of India, the second country most affected by the pandemic in the world, has reported this Saturday that the Asian country has surpassed the United States, which leads the list of the most affected, in number of people recovered of COVID-19, the newspaper ‘Hindustan Times’ has reported.

According to the health authorities, so far 4,208,431 people have been cured of the disease, after 95,880 people have been discharged between Friday and Saturday. The recovery rate from the disease in India stands at 79.2 percent.