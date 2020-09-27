HEALTH SEEKS THE LEGAL REQUIREMENT TO INTERVENE MADRID

As reported The country, the Ministry of Health has already decided that It is urgent to give a rudder to the management of the coronavirus epidemic in the Community of Madrid. And if the Government of Ayuso does not do so, the department of Illa is studying the formula that allows toughen the measures applied so far by the regional government, as confirmed by health sources.

“It is not possible to wait any longer because the situation is very serious. What is at stake are many human lives.” Health trusts that Madrid, which with 722 cases per 100,000 inhabitants has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in Europe, take action this Monday. If not, both the ministry and La Moncloa contemplate other options. “It is a health problem and as such it must be solved”they add.

Among the possible measures of the royal decree, is the possibility of intervening, despite the powers, if the situation affects more communities. “It is not only a problem in Madrid, but it also affects Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León.” The legislation that protects it is the General Public Health Law of 2011, which is contemplated in article 52.3 “The adoption of any special intervention measures in public health that are necessary for urgent or necessary health reasons or in the face of extraordinary circumstances that represent an evident risk to the health of the population, and provided that the available scientific evidence proves it. “.

It could also be used the Organic Law of Special Public Health Measures of 1986 that would allow the application of mobility restriction measures. In this case the restrictions would have to be validated by a judge.