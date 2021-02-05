Spain continues to be immersed in the fight against the coronavirus, as well as a large part of the globe. The rise in infections and the critical situation that the country’s hospitals and health professionals continue to experience prompts scientists to seek a solution to try to change the course of the pandemic. However, The British newspaper The Guardian has collected in a current report the mistakes that citizens continue to make and that we could improve to contribute our grain of sand.

Focus on what is allowed rather than what is safe

Restrictions imposed in much of Spain still allow some freedom with respect to social contact. Such activities are usually important for the mental health of citizens, even for the country’s economy, but this does not imply that they are totally safe.

As explained in the report Lucy Yardley, a professor of health psychology at the University of Bristol and a member of the Sage subcommittee that advises on behavior, one of the clearest examples occurs during social gatherings, as a common problem is not connecting the dots between the people you see in one context and the people you see in another. “For example, young people often feel that they can meet freely with their peers, because they know that their peers are not at high risk. Then they will go to see their grandparents and they will be more careful with them, but not as much as they should, since previously they have been mixing freely with their companions, who, in turn, have been mixing freely with everyone ”.

Trust our acquaintances simply for the sake of it

“Sometimes, psychologically, we can feel safer by lying or hiding something to protect ourselves.” These words are the work of Alison o’connor, co-author of a study from the Canadian University of Brock, which shows that those people who are or think they are infected by the virus tend to hide more non-compliance with the measures against covid than those who are not infected. The results of the study determined that the 34% of patients who tested positive for coronavirus acknowledged having denied having symptoms when others asked them and 55% admitted having hidden some of their symptoms from others. Therefore, and taking into account what is at stake, it would be convenient to distrust and respect the measures at all times.

Underestimating airborne transmission

The World Health Organization initially underestimated the transmission of the virus through the air. Thus, a group of more than 230 health professionals were forced to publish a letter in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases to alert global health authorities to the issue. Finally, the WHO rectified and published a question and answer guide on COVID-19 and ventilation and air conditioning in public spaces and buildings. Further, According to José Luis Jiménez, professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Colorado in Boulder, 75% of infections occur through this route. The best tool to prevent the spread of the virus through aerosols and drops is ventilation.

Not putting on the mask well

Masks have become the main object this year, as well as an essential fashion accessory since the pandemic began. However, part of the population continues to do it badly. Remember that to properly wear this piece of protection, the mask must completely cover the nose and mouth, be snug, and with the correct side pointing outwardsr. Its use is essential, because in addition to contributing to the reduction of infections, they also reduce symptoms in case of infection, as stated in an article published in August in the specialized journal Journal of General Internal Medicine, Drs Monica Gandhi and Eric Goosby, from the University of California, and Dr. Chris beyrer, from Johns Hopkins University.

Consider that the vaccine is synonymous with relaxation

Spain has administered 1,202,859 doses, which translates into approximately 2.5% of the total population. Even so, it is dangerous to think that simply by having received the first dose of the vaccine, the pandemic and the infections will stop. In Britain, for example, Surveys suggest that some Britons who have received a first dose are preparing to reunite with family and friends, leading to another increase in cases. As the article states, the population must remember that “vaccines should eventually return us to normal, but we are not out of the woods yet”.

Thinking that we can’t get it twice

“Do not worry. If you’ve already been through it, you’re immune. ” It’s not like that. The Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid refuted this hypothesis by confirming last November the first case of reinfection by coronavirus in Spain. In addition, it is little-known terrain for researchers as several domains still need to be tied up on the subject such as whether a person can be re-infected if they experienced a milder infection the first time or if people who have been previously infected can contract the virus and transmit it to other people without showing symptoms. Thus, It is necessary that those people who have been infected previously or consider that they have been continue to respect the security measures and restrictions.