Health has published this Tuesday data about the evolution of the pandemic that, due to the new outbreaks, continues to add infections in the ascending line. The coronavirus is being the main protagonist of the year 2020. Since its appearance in China, in November 2019, it has shown its high rate of infections and arrived a little more than four months ago in Europe, being Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the three countries most affected by a highly contagious virus that has gone from an epidemic to a pandemic as recognized by the WHO.

The data of deaths with date of death in the last seven days is 468, while the total death toll is 30,904, 241 more than on Monday, last day of update. Regarding the PCR positive, this Tuesday 10,799 infections have been added to the historical series, of which 3,125 have been dated in the last 24 hours. In total They are 682,267 infected in Spain.

Madrid is once again the community with the most new positives notified in the last 24 hours, 953, ahead of Navarra, with 348, while Andalusia has 335, Aragon 308 and the Basque Country 291. The data in Spain continues to rise, outbreaks continue to appear throughout the country and infections could get out of control again.

What is the peak of infections?

It is one of the key concepts and the most repeated phrases throughout these days. When the peak of infections is reached, the efforts to end the virus will intensify and that light will be seen at the end of the tunnel. One of the positives is that Spain has as references China and Italy, the two countries that suffered the COVID-19 hit before.

The first case of coronavirus in the world dates from November 17, 2019 and it was a 55-year-old man living in Wuhan (Hubei), patient zero. From that date, China took 116 days to reach the peak. A peak that reached on March 12, that is, almost four months later. The United States is the country with the highest number of infected and deceased in the world. It already has more than 7 million cases and more than 204,100 deaths. India, with more than 5.5 million infected, is the second country with the most infected, to which they add more than 89,000 deaths. Brazil, for its part, is the third country with the most infections in the world, with more than 4.5 million positives. Also, add more than 137,000 deceased.

What is the epidemiological curve?

Without a doubt, this is another of the key concepts of the disease. The epidemiological curve is a graphic representation that gives information about the pattern of the pandemic and through it its evolution can be observed. It measures the number of cases (in this case of the coronavirus) during a certain number of time.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, explained it in a didactic way: “When we have an epidemic we wait for the cases to start and progressively affect the population. When the critical mass of the population disappears, we expect that curve to go down. The objective of early detection is to act at the beginning to avoid that the curve follows a pattern in which the cases do not increase so much and the peak is reached soon to be able to eliminate a large part of the epidemic. “

Actually, both the peak of infections and the epidemiological curve are directly related. The objective is that the line of that curve is not so vertical, but that it tends towards a flat mountain. When that curve sees its trend reversed, after marking its highest peak, that is when the peak of infections will have been reached. From there, the number of infections each day should begin to decline day after day.

Although currently, the coronavirus is advancing in Spain with a curve very similar to that of early March. Specifically, the week from 5 to 11 of that month, shortly before the state of alarm was decreed. The big difference is that New cases are being detected better and faster, allowing authorities to act sooner.

Cases in the autonomous communities of Spain

The most affected autonomous community it’s Madrid again, where there are already more infections confirmed by PCR (202,688) what in Catalonia (132,700). Madrid is also the community that registers more deceased (9,129). Catalonia, for its part, counts a total of 5,808 deaths. These regions are followed by Andalusia (52,175 positives and 1,702 deaths), Castilla y León (41,743 and 2,965), Basque Country (41,133 and 1,824), and Castilla-La Mancha (37,162 and 3,075), are behind all these, but add cases at a similar speed.

Map of infections, cases and deaths in Spain, today