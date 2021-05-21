INDIA EXCEEDS THE BARRIER OF THE 290 THOUSAND DEATHS

India has surpassed the barriers of 26 million cases and 290,000 deaths due to the coronavirus this Friday, amid a decrease in infections in recent days that has not resulted in a drop in deaths in the Asian country.

The Indian Ministry of Health has indicated in its latest balance, published through its account on the social network Twitter, that During the last 24 hours, 259,551 positives and 4,209 deaths have been reported, bringing the totals to 26,031,991 and 291,331, respectively.

The number of cases is lower than that of Thursday, when the 275,000 cases were exceeded, after falling below 300,000 on Monday for the first time in three weeks, during which on four occasions the 400,000 daily positives were exceeded.

The decline in cases has been reflected in the capital, New Delhi, that has added 3,231 positives during the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day in which it registers less than 4,000 daily infections.

By cons, the death toll is higher than the nearly 3,900 reported Thursday, after on Wednesday India became the first country to register more than 4,500 deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ministry has also indicated that at this time there are 3,027,925 active cases, 101,953 less than the previous day, while it has estimated at 22,712,735 people recovered from COVID-19, including 357,295 during the last day.

The other infection

In another vein, several states in the country have ordered the implementation of measures to deal with an increase in cases of mucormycosis – a fungal infection that commonly occurs in people with immunodeficiency – among recovered COVID-19 patients, as reported by the Indian television network NDTV. The dramatic increase in cases has been attributed in part to the use of steroids to treat people with COVID-19, although at the moment a specific cause for these cases has not been determined.