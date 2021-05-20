INDIA: 3,874 KILLED AND 276,110 NEW INFECTIONS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

India fell this Thursday from 4,000 daily deaths after four consecutive days above this barrier, while the number of infections continues to bend the curve in a day in which the largest number of tests, some 2.05 million, have been carried out for the detection of SARS-CoV-2.

The Asian country registered a total of 3,874 deaths after yesterday it reached a record number that for the first time exceeded the 4,500 barrier, according to the daily report issued by the Indian Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the number of infections continues its downward trend despite the fact that in the last day 10,000 cases rose, reaching the 276,110, data that has little to do with the more than 400,000 newspapers that were reported weeks ago.

With these new figures, the global count of positives since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 25.7 million, only behind the United States; and the total of deaths to 287,122, being the third country hardest hit by the virulence of covid-19, behind the United States and Brazil.

The number of PCR tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 registered record figures after 2.05 million tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, adding a total of 322 million.

The Asian country is now beginning to breathe, however experts warn that the figures could be higher than those announced daily, especially if one takes into account that in rural areas there are no laboratories to detect positives or resources to treat severe patients.

This drop in deaths was noticeable in the western state of Maharashtra, the worst hit of the pandemic: while yesterday it exceeded a thousand deaths, today it registered a total of 594 deaths, despite the fact that the cases rose to 34,000.

For its part, New Delhi it continues to show signs of recovery: contagions are below 3,000 a day and deaths fell to 235.

The vaccination campaign, Launched in January and seen as the only hope to alleviate cases, it follows an average number of inoculations that does not guarantee the initial goal set by the Indian authorities of immunizing 300 million people before July, with only 1.1 million doses administered. during the last day.

Just over 42.3 million people have received the two doses of Covishield from AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (IBS); Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech; or the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, from which 150,000 sera arrived.