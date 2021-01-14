CHINA CONFIRMS A DEATH EIGHT MONTHS LATER

The Ministry of Health of China has confirmed this Thursday, eight months later, a new fatality from the coronavirus, which occurred on this occasion in the province of Hebei, the center of the latest outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The death toll, now at 4,635, had been stable since last May.. Last Saturday also marked one year of the first death in China due to COVID-19, that of a 61-year-old man, a regular in the Wuhan market where the pandemic that has already left more than 92 million would have started cases and nearly two million deaths worldwide.

The Chinese health authorities have also reported this Thursday of 138 new cases, of which there are 124 of community transmissionMost of them, specifically 81, located in Hebei, and another 43 positive in Heilongjiang, both provinces located in the northeast of the country.

Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei, with a population of eleven million, has been conducting mass screened and is under quarantine since last Wednesday, as well as the neighboring city of Xingtai.

So far, China has registered 4,465 imported cases of COVID-19 –4,181 recovered – while the total is 87,844, of which 82,324 have managed to overcome the disease, 36 of them in the last 24 hours.