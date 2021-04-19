THE UNITED STATES HAS VACCINATED HALF OF ITS ADULT POPULATION

The main person in charge of the fight against COVID-19 in the United States, Anthony Fauci, has warned that the situation in the country is “somewhat precarious”, after registering an average of more than 60,000 infections daily in the last seven days, even though half of American adults are already vaccinated with at least one dose.

Fauci has detailed that the immunization campaign will cause these figures to decrease, although in the last 24 hours, some 52,000 new coronavirus infections have been detected -the lowest figure for the last week-, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The epidemiologist explained that the record number of vaccinated “is good news, we have to continue like this, although we must also make sure” that people do not abandon caution and declare victory prematurely.

On the other hand, he has anticipated that Decision to resume immunization with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine will likely be made on Friday and that he doubts “a lot that they simply cancel” the use of this biological.

This Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), reported that half of United States citizens over 18 years of age have received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 – some 130 million people-.

The number of adults who have received the full vaccination schedule, on the other hand, is around 32 percent.. Currently, most states have open the inoculation to all people over 16 years of age, while some are already announcing a surplus of unadministered vaccines, Bloomberg reports.

Following this rhythm, it will take another three months to get 75 percent of the population immunized, even when the vaccination rate has increased to about 3.2 million doses applied per day.