SOUTH AFRICA STOPS VACCINATION AGAINST THE VIRULENCE OF LOCAL STRAIN

The Government of South Africa has paused the administration of doses of the coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca after the recent study showing that it has a reduced protection against the new strain of the disease that has emerged in the country.

This was announced this Sunday by the South African Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, who has specified that it is a temporary suspension until a committee of scientists decides the strategy to follow regarding this immunizer, according to Independent Online.

A study to be published this Monday and to which ‘Finantial Times’ has exclusively accessed ensures that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is less effective against the South African variant of the virus and does not protect against mild or moderate symptoms.

However, the head of Health has stressed that the immunization program will continue “from next week, for the next four weeks, we hope there will be Johnson & Johnson vaccines, there will also be Pfizer vaccines”, which will be the vaccines that will be they will administer to health personnel.

In this sense, the authorities plan accelerate deployment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, since it has shown a efficacy against the new variant that prevails in more than 90 percent of new infections in the country, highlighted the president of the South African Medical Research Council, Glenda Gray, as reported by Bloomberg.

So far, South Africa has registered 1,476,135 of coronavirus infections, as well as 46,290 fatalities since the pandemic broke out, according to Johns Hopkins University.