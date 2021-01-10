MEXICO CHAINS ITS RECORD LETTER OF CONTAGES

Mexico has registered for the fourth consecutive day a new record of daily infections of coronavirus when detecting 16,105 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health has also notified 1,135 new deaths that bring the death toll to 133,204 So far in the pandemic, 17.5 percent of them in Mexico City, according to the newspaper ‘El Universal’.

For its part, the global count of cases amounts to 1,524,036 infections.

The hospital situation is especially worrying in Mexico City where hospital occupancy is 90 percent, the highest in the country, followed by Guanajuato (85 percent) and Estado de México (81 percent).