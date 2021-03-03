CHINA: 26 IMPORTED CASES AND NO LOCAL CASES

The Chinese Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that has not detected any case of local transmission of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, although it has added 26 new imported infections to its balance.

Of the positives from abroad, 10 have presented symptoms and another 16 are asymptomatic, according to information provided by the health authorities. In addition, they have reported two suspected cases imported into Shanghai.

On the other hand, the Health portfolio has issued 24 high hospitals in the last day to patients recovered from the disease. So far, China has detected 5,030 imported cases and 89,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19, since in its epidemiological reports it separates these two figures.

Of the infections from abroad, 4,864 have been discharged after their recovery, while 166 remain hospitalized. There have been no deaths among the imported cases. On the other hand, 85,111 of the cases detected correspond to patients who have recovered. This Wednesday the Asian giant has not regretted any deaths due to the virus, so the balance of fatalities remains at 4,636.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that 186 patients remain under medical treatment, none of them in serious condition, while there are 4,929 close contacts of the two suspected cases that are still under medical observation.

Finally, the latest epidemiological health balance of China reflects that 249 asymptomatic cases remain under medical observation until Tuesday, of which 246 come from outside the country.

Regarding the former British colony, Hong Kong accumulates 11,032 infections and 200 deaths.