CHINA RECORDS 22 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES

China has registered 22 new cases of coronavirus, of which four are of local transmission, eight imported and ten asymptomatic, according to local authorities.

Three of the cases where community transmission has been detected have been detected in Heilongjiang, while the other has occurred in Jilin. Imported cases have been reported in Shanghai (five), Tianjin, Guangzhou and Shaanxi (one in each).

On the other hand, 81 patients have been discharged from the Asian giant in a day in which there have been no deaths.

Currently, 733 people are under observation and without asymptomatic symptoms, while 1,235 patients are admitted and 27 of them are in Intensive Care Units.

Since the origin of the pandemic, China has registered 89,681 coronavirus infections and 4,636 deaths.