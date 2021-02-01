JAPAN WILL EXTEND THE STATE OF EMERGENCY TO MORE REGIONS

The Government of Japan plans to extend the state of emergency due to covid-19 that currently affects several regions of the country where the levels of new infections remain high and are affecting their hospital networks.

The second declaration of emergency due to covid in Japan, which came into effect on January 8 and until next day 7, currently affects eleven of its 47 prefectures, which comprise more than half of the population. The measure would be extended to several regions, including Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Osaka, while it could conclude as planned in others, according to government sources.

The state of emergency in Japan does not include a confinement of the population, although there is a call to limit the exits that are not necessary or emergency and the hospitality sector is asked to advance its commercial closing at 20:00.

Japan counted a total of 389,518 covid cases and 5,722 deaths as of Sunday. January 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic in the country and in which around 40% of deaths have been registered to date.