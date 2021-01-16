THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE FIRST DOSE OF THE VACCINE

Currently, both the European Union and the United States have licensed two vaccines against coronavirus: those developed by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Both require two doses for maximum protection, although the application period varies slightly: in the case of the first it should be with an interval of 3 weeks, while in the second it is one month.

According to data published by Pfizer, his vaccine is 52% effective after the first dose. The protection is not activated until at least day 12, and a week after receiving the second dose, the effectiveness rises to 95%.

In the case of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, your first dose offers 64.1% protection. If two are received, this parameter increases to 70.4%, or curiously, 90% in people who have received a half dose followed by a full dose.

With respect to Moderna, the first vial offers 80.2% protection, and when the second is received, its value increases to 95.6%.