HONG KONG STANDS THE PURCHASE OF VACCINES FROM ASTRAZENECA

Hong Kong confirmed this morning that it requested AstraZeneca to suspend delivery of its covid-19 vaccine amid fears of serious side effects and concern about its efficacy against new variants of the coronavirus.

The European medicines regulator said this week that AstraZeneca vaccine could cause very rare blood clots in some recipients, which caused a cascade of countries to cancel the administration of people under a certain age.

The United Kingdom on Thursday sought to quell fears about the vaccine, saying possible side effects were extremely rare and the risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 was much higher.

Today, Hong Kong’s Health Officer Sophia Chan said the city asked AstraZeneca to suspend the delivery of vaccines planned until the end of the year.

“We believe there is no need for AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines to the city this year,” he said. Hong Kong wants to “avoid any waste as vaccines are in short supply around the world”added. Hong Kong, population 7.5 million, has already secured a good supply of vaccines. Signed agreements for 7.5 million doses each with the German-American BioNTech / Pfizer and the Chinese Sinovac.

Earlier this week, David Hui, a leading public health expert and government adviser, asked Hong Kong to replace AstraZeneca with a new single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson. Hong Kong, a densely populated territory, has so far registered just over 11,000 COVID-19 cases and 205 deaths.