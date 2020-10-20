CASES CONFIRMED IN SPAIN AS OF OCTOBER 19

Below we share the total of cases registered in Spain and their distribution by Autonomous Communities since the first was registered, that of a German patient in La Gomera (Canary Islands), on February 1, 2020:

– Madrid: 281,388 (10,014 deceased)

– Catalonia: 176,860 (5,913 deaths)

– Andalusia: 93,690 (2,137 deceased)

– Basque Country: 54,200 (1,986 deaths)

– Castilla y León: 64,171 (3,346 deceased)

-Castilla-La Mancha: 53,841 (3,330 deaths)

– Valencian Community: 49,648 (1,685 deaths)

– Aragon: 44,322 (1,528 deceased)

– Murcia: 27,047 (261 deceased)

– Galicia: 26,905 (825 deceased)

– Navarra: 25,799 (652 deceased)

– Balearic Islands: 16,195 (327 deaths)

– Canary Islands: 15,955 (257 deceased)

– Extremadura: 14,686 (651 deceased)

– La Rioja: 10,591 (439 deaths)

– Cantabria: 7,924 (247 deceased)

– Asturias: 8,443 (371 deceased)

– Melilla: 1,764 (10 deceased)

– Ceuta: 1,020 (13 deceased)

Partial and total figures:

– Cases confirmed in the last 24 hours: 3,750

– Total cases confirmed by PCR: 974,449

– Deaths in the last 7 days: 459

– People deceased since the beginning: 33,992