CASES CONFIRMED IN SPAIN AS OF OCTOBER 20

Below we share the total of cases registered in Spain and their distribution by Autonomous Communities since the first was registered, that of a German patient in La Gomera (Canary Islands), on February 1, 2020:

– Madrid: 283,130 (10,059 deaths)

– Catalonia: 179,552 (5,919 deaths)

– Andalusia: 96,224 (2,176 deaths)

– Basque Country: 54,861 (2,027 deaths)

– Castilla y León: 65,158 (3,380 deceased)

– Castilla-La Mancha: 54,488 (3,331 deceased)

– Valencian Community: 50,966 (1,687 deaths)

– Aragon: 45,066 (1,541 deceased)

– Murcia: 27,578 (270 deaths)

– Galicia: 27,259 (834 deaths)

– Navarra: 26,453 (657 deceased)

– Balearic Islands: 16,316 (332 deceased)

– Canary Islands: 16,082 (259 deceased)

– Extremadura: 14,884 (656 deaths)

– La Rioja: 10,722 (440 deaths)

– Cantabria: 8,016 (247 deceased)

– Asturias: 8,654 (371 deceased)

– Melilla: 1,885 (11 deceased)

– Ceuta: 1,028 (13 deceased)

Partial and total figures:

– Cases confirmed in the last 24 hours: 5,314

– Total cases confirmed by PCR: 988,322

– Deaths in the last 7 days: 553

– People deceased since the beginning: 34,210